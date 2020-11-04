Telangana registers 1,637 new coronavirus cases, 6 more fatalities

-
-
Telangana reported 1,637 new
COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to2,44,143 while sixmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,357, the state government said on Wednesday.
The number of active cases was 18,100, while as many as 15,335 were in home or institutional quarantine, a bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on November 3.
Of the fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 292, followed by Rangareddy (136) and Medchal Malkajgiri (129) districts.
A total of 45,526 samples were tested during the period, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined in the state to 44,39,856.
The samples tested per million population was1,19,286, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate was 92.03 per cent, while it was 92.1 per cent in the country.
