Chhattisgarh registers 1,724 fresh coronavirus cases, 58 new deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count
rose to 1,92,237 on Tuesday after 1,724 people tested positive for the viral infection, a health official said.
The number of people who have recovered reached 1,68,201.
With 58 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 2,266, he said.
A total of 226 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,298 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 21,770 active cases, the official informed.
Raipur district reported 143 new cases, taking its total count to 41,726, including 611 deaths.
Korba district recorded 219 new cases, Raigarh 190, Janjgir-Champa 182, Durg 140 and Balod 101, among other districts, the official said.
"Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Tuesday and another on Monday while 50 deaths had taken place earlier and were added to the tally on Tuesday," he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,92,237, New cases 1,724, Death toll 2,266, Recovered 1,68,201, Active cases 21,770, People tested so far 18,68,996.
