Pune district registers 546 fresh coronavirus cases, 28 fatalities

Pune district reported 546 new
coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,25,212 on Tuesday, a health official said.
With 28 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,955, he added.
Also, 280 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection, the official said.
"Of the 546 cases, 247 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,62,091 cases so far.
"With 133 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas rose to 88,129," he said.
