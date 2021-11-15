JNU condemns violence involving students' union, ABVP members

The JNU on Monday said the students' activity centre, over which a row erupted in the campus the previous day, is a common facility for all the students, while underlining that violence has no place in an academic institution and the administration condemns it.

Members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) allegedly got into an argument over occupying the student union hall in the university campus here, police said on Monday.

The ABVP and the JNUSU accused each other of attacking their members and injuring other students on Sunday night.

The JNUSU said the venue was pre-booked by an organisation for a programme and the ABVP members tried to occupy the room where it was supposed to take place, while the right-wing outfit accused the students' union of bringing out a decree that only the JNUSU president can give permission for using the student union room, also called the "Teflas".

"It has come to the notice of the JNU administration that last night, some scuffle between two groups of students occurred at the Students Activity Centre in the campus. The students are aware that this venue in the JNU campus is a common activity or facility centre for all the students of the university without discrimination, and every student is entitled and free to use the place adhering to the rules of the university," the statement issued by the JNU said.

The statement by the chief proctor of the university went on to state that violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution and the "JNU administration would strongly disapprove of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct in the campus".

"The students are advised to use the common facilities available for them in JNU with a sense of cordiality and responsibility, and in harmony with each other. Nobody should be allowed to disturb the peaceful existence and functioning of others," it said.

The university administration urged the students not to go by any rumours that may affect the peaceful academic atmosphere in the campus.

