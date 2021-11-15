20,000 people apply for e-auto permits in Delhi: Transport department

Nearly 20,000 people have applied for e- permits as the last date for submitting applications closed on Monday.

The has, however, extended the last date for applying the same for women till the 33 per cent slots reserved for them are filled up.

The city transport department has so far received 19,885 applications for e- registration, including 698 from women, said a statement from the department.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said earlier the vacant slots for women were to be filled with general category applicants, but over the past one month, a larger number of women are noticed to be showing interest and applying for e- permits.

"We are keeping it open for now. We are also in talks with NGOs to train more women and we hope to see more strong women driving autos, cabs and even buses on Delhi roads in the future," he said.

The department had extended the last date to apply for e-auto permits from November 1 to November 15. A total of 4,261 permits, including 1,406 (33 per cent) for women, are to be issued by the department.

The applicants having a valid driving license of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or holder of three-seater auto-rickshaws (TSR) driving license can apply for the registration of e-autos if they have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address.

The Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge is not required at the time of application. However, successful applicants will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of lots.

