PM Modi to address event to mark the first Audit Diwas on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India will also be present on the occasion.

First Published: Mon, November 15 2021. 17:50 IST

