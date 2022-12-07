Job aspirants threaten to launch protest during Bihar winter session

With the of Vidhan Sabha starting from December 13, the aspirants for the teachers' posts have decided to begin a massive movement in for the seventh phase of recruitment.

The Nitish-Tejashwi government of had promised 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths and the seventh phase of recruitment was awaited. The job aspirants were expecting the recruitment to start soon after the completion of six phases but it was not the case even after eight months have gone by.

The CTET and BTET passed candidates have threatened to gherao the Bihar Vidhan Sabha during the .

"We have raised our points before Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav several times. We have protested several times in Patna and also became the victims of lathi charge," said Santosh Kumar, member of the teachers association of Bihar.

"We have learnt that the education department has prepared the draft for the seventh phase of recruitment. The draft is with education minister Chandrashekher Yadav. We are demanding to produce it in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha during and announce the recruitment dates," Kumar said.

Under the seventh phase of recruitment, over two lakh posts of primary and higher class teachers are up for grabs.

Sources said that the Bihar government was delaying the recruitment of the seventh phase keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The current Mahagathbandhan government was thinking of announcing the dates of recruitment to get poll benefits.

