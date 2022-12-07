JUST IN
Job aspirants threaten to launch protest during Bihar winter session
6 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision in TN; CM orders solatium to kin
UP to have integrated court complexes in 10 districts; Rs 400 cr earmarked
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
Vizhinjam makes it to Kerala Assembly; CM says rehabilitation top priory
Coal import by power sector rose to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23: Centre to LS
SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation
Foreign-made guns continue to be registered in Punjab despite Centre's ban
Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport
'Mumbai civic body responsible for untoward incident due to open manholes'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
6 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision in TN; CM orders solatium to kin
Business Standard

Job aspirants threaten to launch protest during Bihar winter session

With the winter session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha starting from December 13, the aspirants for the teachers' posts have decided to begin a massive movement in Bihar for the seventh phase of recruitment

Topics
Bihar | winter session | Indian job seekers

IANS  |  Patna 

employment
Representative Image

With the winter session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha starting from December 13, the aspirants for the teachers' posts have decided to begin a massive movement in Bihar for the seventh phase of recruitment.

The Nitish-Tejashwi government of Bihar had promised 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths and the seventh phase of recruitment was awaited. The job aspirants were expecting the recruitment to start soon after the completion of six phases but it was not the case even after eight months have gone by.

The CTET and BTET passed candidates have threatened to gherao the Bihar Vidhan Sabha during the winter session.

"We have raised our points before Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav several times. We have protested several times in Patna and also became the victims of lathi charge," said Santosh Kumar, member of the teachers association of Bihar.

"We have learnt that the education department has prepared the draft for the seventh phase of recruitment. The draft is with education minister Chandrashekher Yadav. We are demanding to produce it in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha during winter session and announce the recruitment dates," Kumar said.

Under the seventh phase of recruitment, over two lakh posts of primary and higher class teachers are up for grabs.

Sources said that the Bihar government was delaying the recruitment of the seventh phase keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The current Mahagathbandhan government was thinking of announcing the dates of recruitment to get poll benefits.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 15:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.