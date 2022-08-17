Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt

-
-
In the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, 33-year-old Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest minister while Bijendra Prasad Yadav, 76, the state power minister under the JD(U) quota, is the oldest.
Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar is 71-years-old.
Besides Tejashwi Yadav, the cabinet has three other ministers in the 30-year age group -- Tej Pratap Yadav, 34; science and technology minister Sumit Kumar Singh who is 38; and Minister Jayan Raj is 35-years-old.
The 40-50 year age group include ministers: Lesi Singh (48), Kumar Sarvajeet (47), Santosh Suman (47), Anita Devi (50), Jitendra Rai (44), Jama Khan (47), Murari Prasad Gautam (42), Sudhakar Singh (44), Shamim Ahmed (48), Mohammad Shahnawaz (40), Surendra Ram (43) Mohamad Israil Mansoori (44).
Tejashwi Yadav has chosen a young team in the RJD, who are part of the Bihar government. Sixteen RJD ministers took the oath on Tuesday and 11 of them are under 50 years of age.
The average age of the ministers of Nitish Kumar government is 52.
