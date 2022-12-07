JUST IN
Vizhinjam makes it to Kerala Assembly; CM says rehabilitation top priory
Coal import by power sector rose to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23: Centre to LS
SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation
Foreign-made guns continue to be registered in Punjab despite Centre's ban
Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport
'Mumbai civic body responsible for untoward incident due to open manholes'
'India could experience heatwaves that break human survivability limit'
India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
MCD polls: AAP past halfway mark, BJP's 15-year rein under threat
Laws passed in haste, court's comments not good, says Kharge in Rajya Sabha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
Business Standard

UP to have integrated court complexes in 10 districts; Rs 400 cr earmarked

The chief minister reportedly said the number of courts was increased to ensure the delivery of speedy justice

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Indian Judiciary | Yogi Adityanath

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to construct integrated court complexes in 10 districts initially, for which Rs 400 crore has been earmarked in the supplementary budget.

The budget was passed by the state legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesperson, the districts selected to pilot the project, which aims to house all courts of a district under one roof, are Mahoba, Hathras, Chandauli, Shamli, Amethi, Hapur, Auraiyya, Sonbhadra, Sambhal and Chitrakoot.

Highlighting the importance of the project, the chief minister said the timely delivery of justice was essential for good governance and, therefore, the government would construct integrated court complexes in 10 districts.

The spokesperson added that a group of officials from Uttar Pradesh had visited Baroda, Gujarat to study the successful integrated court complex model there.

The chief minister reportedly said the number of courts was increased to ensure the delivery of speedy justice.

"These courts are scattered and functioning from different places. Many of them are housed in rented buildings," he said, and pointed out and acknowledged that this caused difficulties for both judicial officers and litigants.

There are also problems with security and administrative arrangements. In view of this, integrated court campuses can be very useful. The construction of such court complexes has also been ordered by the Supreme Court.

The spokesman said that public works, home and law and justice departments are working on this project. The integrated buildings will also have spaces for judges' chambers, meeting halls, parking, canteen and other facilities.

The residential facilities for court officers and other staff will also be built along with the court buildings.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.