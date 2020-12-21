Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction tonight: Everything you must know

In a rare celestial event, and will be seen very close to each other tonight, appearing like one bright star. The two planets have never been so close since 1623, and hence, the term "a great conjunction", Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, said in a statement.

"If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of and is at times called a great conjunction," he said.

The planets will next come comparably close on March 15, 2080. Today, their physical distance will be around 735 million km. In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day, he said.

Here’s how to watch and Saturn's Great conjunction tonight:

Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.

An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.

The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.

Where in India can the celestial event be seen

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset, between 6.30 and 7.30 pm.

How to watch the Great Conjunction online

Bengaluru’s Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has said it will live stream the viewing of the great conjunction on YouTube and Facebook channel (https://www.taralaya.org/) if weather permits. Nasa will also LIVE stream it.

Why is the conjunction being called star?

Though the plants will be apart, they will appear as one big star, like what is believed to be star or the Star of Bethlehem, which appeared in the eastern sky when Jesus Christ was born. The star appears in the nativity story of the Gospel of Matthew where "wise men from the East" (Magi) are inspired by the star to travel to Jerusalem.