Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction tonight: Everything you must know

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 5: KKR vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 2: DC vs KXIP live streaming, match and toss timing details
-
In a rare celestial event, Jupiter and Saturn will be seen very close to each other tonight, appearing like one bright star. The two planets have never been so close since 1623, and hence, the term "a great conjunction", Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, said in a statement.
"If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is at times called a great conjunction," he said.
The planets will next come comparably close on March 15, 2080. Today, their physical distance will be around 735 million km. In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day, he said.
Here’s how to watch Jupiter and Saturn's Great conjunction tonight:
- Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.
- An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.
- The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.
Where in India can the celestial event be seen
In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset, between 6.30 and 7.30 pm.
How to watch the Great Conjunction online
Bengaluru’s Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has said it will live stream the viewing of the great conjunction on YouTube and Facebook channel (https://www.taralaya.org/) if weather permits. Nasa will also LIVE stream it.
Why is the conjunction being called Christmas star?
Though the plants will be apart, they will appear as one big star, like what is believed to be Christmas star or the Star of Bethlehem, which appeared in the eastern sky when Jesus Christ was born. The star appears in the nativity story of the Gospel of Matthew where "wise men from the East" (Magi) are inspired by the star to travel to Jerusalem.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU