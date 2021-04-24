JUST IN
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Indian Army rescues 291 in Neeti Valley
Business Standard

Justice N V Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India by President

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Justice N V Ramana
Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God

.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.
.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.
.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God.

First Published: Sat, April 24 2021. 12:21 IST

