Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Justice S Muralidhar on
Monday took oath as the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.
Law Minister Pratap Jena, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, ACS Home Sanjeev Chopra and other senior dignitaries were present at the function.
Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Congratulate Justice Dr S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Welcome him to #Odisha and wish him a successful tenure."
Justice Muralidhar succeeds Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the new chief justice of the Orissa High Court.
Muralidhar was born on August 8, 1961. He enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1984 and practiced in civil courts in Chennai, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India.
Muralidhar was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and as Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007. Later, he was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.
