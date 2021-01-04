We must ensure global acceptance of 'Make in India' products, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.

Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.

"We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility," said PM Modi during his address.

"The Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' COVID19 vaccines. The country is proud of its scientists," he added.

Today our scientists are dedicating the Atomic Time Scale and Indian Directive Material System to the nation. The foundation stone of the country's first Environmental Standard Laboratory has also been laid, the Prime Minister said.

This new development is going to increase the pride of the country in the new decade, the Prime Minister added.

He further pointed out that the world's largest COVID vaccination programme is also going to start in India.

"For this, the country is very proud of the contribution of its scientists. Today is also the day to remember the time when our scientific institutions, all of you, worked day and night together to develop the vaccine to defeat COVID," he added.

CSIR and other institutions came together to face every challenge and find solutions for new situations, the Prime Minister stated.

"With your support, awareness has been raised about these science institutes in the country today," he said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also dedicate 'National Atomic Timescale', and 'Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya' to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the 'National Environmental Standards Laboratory'.

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.

National Metrology Conclave 2021 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)