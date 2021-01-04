Farmers protest over agri bills enters day 39, Buddhist monks lend support

-
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests
-
As the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against Centre's farm laws on Monday entered its 39th day on Monday, a group of Buddhist monks from Lucknow also lent their support to the cause.
The monks set up camp at the Gazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and have vowed not to go back till the farm laws are taken back
"We have left our temples in Lucknow to join the farmers in their protest against the three laws. We have taken an oath not to leave till the farmers get what they are fighting for - the repeal of the three black laws," a monk told ANI.
The Central government is scheduled to hold the next round of talks with the leaders of farmer unions today.
Despite waterlogging caused by rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, the agitating farmers have reiterated that they would not relent till their demands are fulfilled.
So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Central government and the farmer unions.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU