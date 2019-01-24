Justice Sikri recuses himself from plea on interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice Sikri's decision comes just three days after his vote helped decide the removal of Alok Verma as CBI director
Justice A K Sikri

Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre's decision to appoint M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.

A bench headed by Justice Sikri listed the matter for Friday for hearing before a different bench.

As soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice Sikri told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioner NGO Common Cause, that he would not like to hear the matter and was recusing himself.

"You understand my position. I can't hear this matter," Justice Sikri said.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 11:45 IST

