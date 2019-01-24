Pleasant morning in Delhi today, sky to remain clear with moderate fog: IMD

It was a pleasant morning in the capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain clear with moderate fog in the early part of the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius," an (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality here continued to be 'moderate' as on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) being 183.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was 8 degrees