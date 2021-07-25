K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Cong office on Sunday

AICC general secretaries and Ajay Maken will be visiting the office on Sunday.

PCC president Govind Sigh Dotasra said both the leaders will be received by the state ministers, MLAs and state office bearers of the party.

He, however, clarified that no meeting of the Legislature Party (CLP) has been called.

AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and All India Committee general secretary in charge for Maken arrived here on Saturday night and went to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence to hold a discussion with him.

Sources said the agenda of the meeting was cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments.

After Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)