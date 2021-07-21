K'taka CM asks for faster implementation of 96 Central govt schemes

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa requests TN CM not to oppose Mekedatu project, offers meeting
'We will not allow TN to use surplus Cauvery water,' says K'taka CM
-
During the meeting held to review the progress of 96 Central government and Centrally Sponsored Schemes across 24 departments, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday instructed the officials to fast-track implementation of these projects to boost economic recovery post-pandemic.
These departments include Jal Jeevan Mission, National Health Mission and PM Awas Yojana.
Yediyurappa also held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of districts on rain damages and remedial actions taken so far.
With Kodagu, Bellary, Hassan, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Mangalore, Chikmagalur, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysore, Koppal and Belgaum districts receiving rains for the past eight days, the district authorities were advised to take precautionary measures.
The Chief Minister informed the meeting that the money will be released to buy sophisticated equipment to prevent flooding.
Yediyurappa advised the deputy commissioners to utilise the funds already available in their personal deposit accounts to deal with the flood situation.
He said that a special team should be formed to identify rivers and places where landslides might happen.
The Chief Minister directed officials to evacuate people in areas prone to landslides to safe areas in advance.
In case of crop damage, immediate action will be taken to distribute relief funds, said the CM.
Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Labor Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, and other use officials were also present at the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU