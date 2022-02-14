K'taka hijab row: Schools for classes up to 10th standard reopen

-
Amid the ongoing hijab row, schools for classes up to 10th standard re-opened on Monday in Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement on re-opening of the schools on Sunday.
"Schools up to 10th standard will re-open from Monday. I have instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation," Bommai said.
A decision regarding PUCs, colleges and universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the State, the Chief Minister added.
The hijab row in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they were barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed that they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura sporting saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.
The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.
Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on wearing of hijab in classrooms in the state.
The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed on the petitions challenging the hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 14.
