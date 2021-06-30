K'taka makes RT-PCR result or vax certificate mandatory for Maha travelers

A negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine needs to be compulsorily produced by passengers coming to from Maharashtra, according to a circular issued by the Government as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

As per the official release, as such passengers boarding the train from to are requested to have negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine before boarding.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka reported 3,450 fresh COVID cases, 5,933 discharges and 93 deaths yesterday.

