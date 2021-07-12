Kalyan Singh's health update: Showing signs of improvement, says hospital

-
ALSO READ
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
Slight improvement in condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh: Hospital
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better and he is showing signs of improvement, the hospital said on Monday.
"The condition of Kalyan Singh ji is better. He is showing signs of improvement on a regular basis. The vital parameters are under control. He is communicating with his relatives and staff engaged in his care," an official health bulletin issued by the SGPGI said here.
"The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinlogy and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Director, Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis," the bulletin said.
On Monday, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited SGPGI to meet Singh.
He looked relaxed while communicating with the minister, the bulletin said.
Suresh Khanna, UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, also visited the hospital to meet Singh on Sunday night.
Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU