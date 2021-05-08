Kangana tests Covid positive; calls it 'nothing but a small time flu'

on Saturday shared the news that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself. The actress posted the health update on Instagram, along with a picture that shows her performing Sukhasana.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," she wrote in the post.

The actress urged everyone not to be scared, calling the disease "nothing but a small time flu".

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote.

The news comes days after her Twitter account was suspended, after she posted a series of tweets perceived to be controversial.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)