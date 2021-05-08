India sees record 4,187 Covid-19 deaths, 401,078 cases in a single day

JUST IN
Tamil Nadu announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat Covid-19
Business Standard

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to Covid-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 238,270, while 401,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 218,92,67

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An unidentified group reacts at the cremation of a Covid-19 victim in Delhi
India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 with 18,08,344 samples being tested on Friday.

First Published: Sat, May 08 2021. 09:51 IST

