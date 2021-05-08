Tamil Nadu announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.
"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.
Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.
According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU