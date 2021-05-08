US corporate sector sending more Covid medical assistance to India

America's corporate sector is sending more medical assistance to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, to help the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has been infecting more than 400,000 people daily in recent days.

Thermo Fisher with the help of United Airlines on Saturday sent the much-needed supplies to India to help expand the COVID-19 testing, the company said.

"We are humbled to be able to help our colleagues in India, & the population as a whole in their efforts to get the COVID19 surge under control, it said.

The supplies included 4.6 million viral transport medium tubes, that prevent specimen drying, maintains viral viability and retards the growth of microbial contaminants.

We are grateful for your support to India, said Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

American Airlines said it has partnered with the Red Cross to help keep people safe from COVID-19, and help vulnerable communities around the world prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters and other humanitarian crises.

Amway has announced a contribution of USD 500,000 to a foundation led by the US Chamber of Commerce that will deliver critical assistance and medical supplies to India, including 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators.

Additionally, the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation provided a generous gift of USD 250,000 to further these efforts, according to a statement.

"India is on the hearts and minds of Amway's global family. To our colleagues and friends across India, know that we are committed to supporting you during these tough times, said Amway's CEO Milind Pant.

American India Foundation said that it has received a grant of USD 500,000 from Chubb Charitable Foundation for their commitment to bolstering India's health infrastructure, to face the onslaught of COVID-19 cases.

The money would be allocated to providing 100 portable hospital beds to health facilities across the country.

'As we watch with disbelief the COVID-19-related horror unfolding in India, we are committed to supporting those who are so tragically impacted by the pandemic," said Lori Dunstan, executive director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation.

"With new infections topping 400,000 per day, the crisis has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system. The grant from our foundation will add to the urgent efforts required to meet the immediate medical needs of those most affected," Dunstan said.

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The US government, corporates, and the people of America are working together to provide COVID-19 relief to India.

More than 45 top American companies and its CEOs have joined the task force created by the US Chambers of Commerce and Business Roundtable in association with US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Working in close coordination with the Indian government, the task force has so far announced to send 25,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 ventilators. US companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Deloitte, Walmart, Boeing and Mastercard among others announced major assistance to India.

So far, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent six planes carrying health supplies to India. The Biden administration has promised USD100 million aid to India. This number is expected to go up in coming weeks, as US President Joe Biden reviews it. In addition, there has been overwhelming support from the Indian-Americans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)