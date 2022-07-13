Automatic weather station comes up in Kedarnath for round the clock updates

-
ALSO READ
Ban on entry of pilgrims into sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple lifted
Amit Shah campaigns in Rudraprayag, asks people to bring BJP back to power
Preparations begin for PM Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath-Kedarnath
Char Dham rail: A train to the Kedarnath shrine may not run anytime soon
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
-
Authorities in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have set up an automatic weather station at Kedarnath for getting round the clock precise weather updates from the Himalayan temple town, officials said on Wednesday.
The weather station was established with the help of scientists from IIT-Kanpur, they said.
The weather conditions in Kedarnath, which was the epicentre of the 2013 deluge in which hundreds of people died, are precarious changing every minute.
The automatic weather station will help keep devotees visiting the temple during the Char Dham yatra updated with the weather conditions of the area, the officials said.
The weather station has been developed by IIT Kanpur Prof Indrasen at the request of Rudraprayag district administration, they said.
Rudraprayag district magistrate Mayur Dikshit said apart from making the pilgrimage to Kedarnath smooth for devotees, the weather station will also help in improving the reconstruction work going on there.
It will also benefit the helicopter services for the pilgrims, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU