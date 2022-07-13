SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order on hijab ban next week

The on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on in educational institutions of the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

The girls are losing out on studies, Bhushan said.

The bench said, It will be listed sometime next week".

