Karan Johar slams reports calling his house a Covid hotspot, tests negative

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday rubbished media reports that his "intimate gathering" with friends was a "party" and said his house was not a "COVID hotspot" as claimed.
Johar took to Instagram and said no one in his family has contracted the virus.
"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative. In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative... I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," he wrote.
On Monday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. There were reports that the actors, close friends of Johar, had attended a party with the filmmaker.
There were also speculations that the 49-year-old filmmaker's residence in Bandra had become a "COVID hotspot".
Johar, in his statement on Instagram, slammed a section of media for saying his house was a 'hotspot' for COVID.
"To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight person intimate gathering is not a 'party'... And my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of COVID.
"All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts" he added.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said it was not right to be carefree when the pandemic is ongoing and called for action against those flouting COVID-19 norms.
"Kareena has two kids at home. It does not suit well to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there.
"I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don't they fear COVID-19? the mayor had said.
