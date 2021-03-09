JUST IN
Top headlines: Ruia out of Air India sale race, India to appeal Cairn award
Business Standard

Karnataka announces 6-month child care leave for government women employees

On the occasion of international women's day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a proposal to provide six-month child care leave to women employees of the government

Presenting the 2021-22 budget in the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa, who also holds finance portfolio, announced construction of Yathri Nivasa in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for devotees from Karnataka visiting the temple town, allocating Rs 10 crore for it in the Budget adding that Uttar Pradesh government will provide 5-acre land.

Karnataka government also allocated Rs 1,500 crore in its Budget for "upliftment of minorities.

First Published: Tue, March 09 2021. 07:15 IST

