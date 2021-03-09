Karnataka announces 6-month child care leave for government women employees

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place on Jan 13: CM Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa to travel across Karnataka to organise BJP; targets 150 seats
Yediyurappa, Amit Shah meet over Karnataka political scene, by-polls list
-
On the occasion of international women's day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a proposal to provide six-month child care leave to women employees of the government.
Presenting the 2021-22 budget in the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa, who also holds finance portfolio, announced construction of Yathri Nivasa in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for devotees from Karnataka visiting the temple town, allocating Rs 10 crore for it in the Budget adding that Uttar Pradesh government will provide 5-acre land.
Karnataka government also allocated Rs 1,500 crore in its Budget for "upliftment of minorities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU