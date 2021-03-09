Karnataka announces 6-month child care leave for government women employees

On the occasion of international women's day, Chief Minister has announced a proposal to provide six-month leave to women employees of the government.

Presenting the 2021-22 budget in the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa, who also holds finance portfolio, announced construction of Yathri Nivasa in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for devotees from visiting the temple town, allocating Rs 10 crore for it in the Budget adding that Uttar Pradesh government will provide 5-acre land.

government also allocated Rs 1,500 crore in its Budget for "upliftment of minorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)