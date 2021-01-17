Karnataka anti-cow slaughter law to come into effect from Monday

The anti-cow slaughter law will come into effect in Karnataka from January 18, the state government said in a notification on Saturday.

"All provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 to come into force from January 18," the said.

According to the order, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: "The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered."

Earlier this month, State Governor Vajubhai Vala gave assent to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 that was passed in the state assembly on December 9, 2020.

The state government in its order said that the ordinance is aimed to provide comprehensive legislation for the prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle in the State.

The opposition parties have alleged that the bill, which is now a law, was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)