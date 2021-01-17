62% frontline workers got 1st jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday said nearly 62 per cent of designated frontline health workers were inoculated but not a case of serious side effect was reported across the state as part of the first day.

He was speaking to the media after the video conference with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan here.

"Volunteers turning up in such large numbers (62 per cent) was indeed unexpected by any stretch of my imagination. I did expect an encouraging response but surely, it was not as big," Sudhakar who himself is a medical professional revealed.

According to the minister, Karnataka had sent information to 21,658 people for first day vaccination out of which 13,408 have been turned up.

The minister claimed that across the state among all districts barring Bengaluru, Kodagu district has recorded highest number of vaccination with 84 per cent, followed by Uttara Kannada with 80 per cent while and Dakshina Kannada records least turnout registering just 34 per cent.

In the case of Bengaluru civic body jurisdiction, it recorded an average 65 per cent turnout while Bengaluru city stands at 53 per cent vaccination and Mallasandra primary health centre recorded lowest turnout at just 28 per cent vaccination.

"People should come forward voluntarily to take the vaccine. There is no side effect or serious threats reported anywhere. In some cases, swelling is reported while taking the jab which commonly occurs, when someone gets injected," he said.

"All precautions have been taken in case of any side effects. 20,000-30,000 people have been involved in clinical trials. There is no need to panic at all. The vaccine is most affordable at Rs 210 in our country. In other countries, it is almost 10 times more. People with comorbidities will be covered in the next phase," Sudhakar said in response to a question.

Appealing people to not to politicise the vaccination drive, he added that vaccination drive will resume in government hospitals from Monday while some of the private hospitals will continue on Sunday.

"Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. Vaccination is completely safe and no side effects have been found till now," he said.

The Minister also said Karnataka has received eight lakh doses of vaccine and 7.43 lakh people have been identified for the first phase of vaccination.

"We have requested the Central government to provide additional eight lakh doses of vaccines," he said.

The minister visited Jayanagar General Hospital, St. John's Hospital and K.R. Puram Hospitals to review the vaccination process.

According to the Health Department, Covishield will be administered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres in Bellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere.

A total of 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinated in the first phase and we have received 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected to complete within a week.

In Bengaluru, 1.71 lakh health workers will receive the vaccine in phase one. Karnataka has been provided with the Covishield vaccine which will be delivered to the vaccine centres from the cold chain points on the day of vaccination. The same vaccine will be administered in the second dose after 28 days.

--IANS

nbh/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)