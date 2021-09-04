HC asks Centre to not take action against trust for not filing returns

-
ALSO READ
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
Will provide food grains to needy without ration cards: Delhi govt to HC
Expedite policy on providing ration to poor in pandemic: HC to Delhi govt
Oxygen shortage: High Court asks Delhi govt to setup its own O2 plant
Ensure FCRA accounts opened for NGOs in 10 days of MHA approval: HC to SBI
-
The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre not to take any coercive step against a charitable trust, formed for upliftment of destitutes and leprosy patients, for not filing its annual return as mandated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act due to purported technical glitches on the portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and asked it to respond to the petition, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.
Till the next date, no coercive action be taken by the respondent (MHA) against the petitioner (trust) for non filing of its return for the year 2019-20, the court said.
The petitioner, Destitutes and Leprosy Patients Rehabilitation Trust, sought direction to the authorities to allow it to upload its form FC-4 on the ministry's portal, as mandated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, to enable it to file its annual return for the financial year 2019-2020 beyond the prescribed date of June 30, 2021.
The trust, represented through advocates Jose Abraham and M P Srivignesh, submitted that the return could not be filed due to a technical glitch in the authorities' portal and contended that the petitioner ought not to be penalised for it.
The counsel further said that the same technical problem was faced by a number of other similarly placed parties and the petitioner apprehends that on account of non-filing of return, the ministry is likely to take coercive action against it.
The plea sought to restrain the authorities from taking any coercive action against the petitioner and that the trust be permitted to file its annual returns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU