Govt agencies using 5,384 electric vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

A total of 5,384 vehicles out of 8,47,544 vehicles that were in use by government agencies, including central and state governments and autonomous bodies, as of February 4, 2022, were electric vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the maximum number of used by local authorities (1,352), followed by government undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said out of the total length of 34,800 km including 10,000 km of residual Highways Development Project (NHDP) projects approved to be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, projects for a length of about 19,363 km have been awarded up to January, 2022.

To another question, he said for the fiscal year the government has allocated additional budgetary support of Rs 59,000 crore for Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The minister noted that the total length of NHs has been enhanced from about 91,287 km in 2014 to about 1,41,190 km at present.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said 48,144 e-challan issued across the country for drunken driving cases.

