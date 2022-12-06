JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Karnataka clears investment proposals worth more than Rs 2,000 cr

The Karnataka government has cleared a total of 59 investment proposals worth Rs 2,627.88 crore, promising to create 9,764 jobs

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka government | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

The Karnataka government has cleared a total of 59 investment proposals worth Rs 2,627.88 crore, promising to create 9,764 jobs.

The proposals were cleared at the 136th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani here on Monday.

The committee considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 852.06 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,860 people in the state, the Ministers office said in a statement.

It said the SLSWCC also cleared 48 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 923.09 crore would generate jobs for 4,444 people in the state.

Four projects of additional investment have also been approved which will result in an investment of Rs 852.73 crore and would generate 1,460 employment opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 21:07 IST

