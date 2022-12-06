JUST IN
Yoginder Alagh (1939-2022): An exceptionally generous economist departs
Drones can play significant role in checking illegal mining: Union Minister
Exit polls will be proven wrong, will return to rule MCD: BJP; AAP upbeat
Delhi Excise case: Fresh notice to TRS' K Kavitha for questioning on Dec 11
Fadnavis speaks to Bommai after stone pelting on Maha vehicles in Karnataka
Financial support is 'lifeblood' of terrorism, says NSA Ajit Doval
What we know about Iran's notorious 'morality police' and how it operates
Nobody should sleep empty stomach, govt to ensure grains reach last man: SC
Donald Trump Jr. to visit India; may announce expansion in realty sector
MCD polls: Tight security arrangements put in place at counting centres
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Yoginder Alagh (1939-2022): An exceptionally generous economist departs
Days after cyberattack, online registration of OPD patients starts at AIIMS
Business Standard

Protest against Adani's Vizhinjam sea port in Karala called off for now

The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port was on Tuesday called off for now

Topics
Vizhinjam Port | Adani Ports | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Security personnel attempt to disperse fishermen and activists during a protest against Adani port project in Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo: PTI)

The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port was on Tuesday called off for now.

The calling off of the agitation was announced by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protests.

He, however, said the protest was not being called off because they were satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the state government.

It was being called off as the protest has reached a certain stage and if required, they will take it up again, Pereira told reporters here.

A day ago, leaders of various religious groups in Kerala had met with the fisherfolk protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port here as part of the ongoing efforts to bring peace in the area which witnessed violent agitations recently.

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for the last few months.

They have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vizhinjam Port

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 20:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU