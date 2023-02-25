JUST IN
BJP, grand alliance to demonstrate political strength in Bihar today
Olaf Scholz heads to India to deepen ties on green energy, defence
Congress plenary session day 2: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to deliver addresses
Law and order under control: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala incident
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index, shows data
LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge to address Congress plenary session on Day 2
Looking forward to continue to foster ties with Indian military: Pentagon
Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit
India not to cut Russia ties, hope it can use influence to stop war: US
Blinken in Delhi to attend G20 foreign ministers, Quad meetings: Officials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
JP Nadda expresses grief over deaths in road accident in MP's Sidhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karnataka Congress Chief slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP over the non-fulfillment of promises made by the BJP and also for the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai

Topics
Karnataka | Congress | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

ANI  Politics 

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, was sent to the ED custody till September 13 by the court

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP over the non-fulfillment of promises made by the BJP and also for the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai that a Ram Temple would be built by the Karnataka government.

"Open the BJP manifesto. What have they done for farmers, the electricity, and many other promises made? It is not the duty of government to build temples and mosques," the Congress leader said on Friday.

"Is it what has to be mentioned in the budget (referring to Ram Mandir to be built in Ramanagar)," questioned Shivakumar.

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP would provide a corruption-free government in the state, the Congress leader said, "BJP has made this state the corruption capital of the country. Congratulations to Amit Shah who says he will give a corruption-free government in the state."

Reacting to Shah's statement that infighting is going on within the Congress, he said, "Are we doing wrestling here? What is BSY, CP Yogeshwar, Yatnal, all senior leaders speaking within the BJP? There is infighting within BJP only. What will they speak about us?" he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU