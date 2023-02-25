Congress plenary session day 2: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to deliver addresses

president and former AICC chief will address leaders here, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.

At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, the president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports.

After this Kharge will address the gathering.

A "thanksgiving" statement for former president will also be read out at the session following which she will deliver her address.

The delegates will then deliberate upon the political, economic and international affairs resolutions, according to the programme shared by the party.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Later in the day, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in which and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived here late Friday afternoon. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

