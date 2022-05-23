Karnataka court to hear case against Cong leaders for padayatra in Covid

-
ALSO READ
Govt puts import curbs on certain waste, scrap of precious metals
Rahul Gandhi to take part in padyatra in former constituency of Amethi
Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1: Health Minister
Local train travel curbs for unvaccinated persons still in force: Maha govt
DDMA meeting on Friday, most Covid curbs in Delhi likely to be relaxed
-
A city magistrate court on Tuesday will hear a case against 27 state Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who are charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act for taking out a 'padayatra' during COVID-19 restrictions.
The case was filed against them by the Ramanagara Rural police on March 17 this year after they undertook a 'padayatra' demanding construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.
The state government had imposed restrictions during the period fearing the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.
The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has issued summons to all the 29 accused.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU