Karnataka Health Minister cautions people as coronavirus cases rise

-
ALSO READ
No shortage of Covid vaccine in state, says Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka minister takes Covid-19 vaccine at home, triggers controversy
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
Karnataka's Assembly bypolls set to see triangular contests
Karnataka reshuffle: Sudhakar replaces Sriramulu as new Health Minister
-
Karnataka Health Minister K
Sudhakar on Saturday said coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of beginning of the second wave, as he called on people to exercise caution.
Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, "It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don't curb activities the danger is imminent."
The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state's positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.
"We should take this seriously. More than 1 lakh tests are being conducted every day," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
The Minister said Covid-19 containment restrictions are already in place and the government will take more stringent actions in coming days.
"Have requested the Chief Minister to take necessary measures to prevent spread of infection in educational institutions and CM himself will take action in this regard," he added.
On vaccination coverage among health care workers and front line workers, Sudhakar said Bidar has achieved 113 percent, Dharwad 107 and Gadag has achieved 103.
Whereas Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkot, Davangere and Koppal have achieved 61, 64, 65 and 65 percent respectively.
"So far, 2,22,377 frontline warriors have been vaccinated with the first dose. 3,34,110 healthcare workers have been given the 2nd dose," he added.
So far 16.18 lakh senior citizens aged above 60 years have been inoculated, 4.70 lakh people aged above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated.
He further said in 2 to 3 days the state will receive 12 lakh more doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU