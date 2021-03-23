No shortage of Covid vaccine in state, says Karnataka Health Minister

-
Karnataka Health Minister
K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.
"There is no shortage of vaccine in the state.We have discussed this with Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine," Sudhakar said.
He said the state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the centre by next week.
Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight.The government will ensure there is no shortage of vaccine, the minister was quoted as saying to reporters at Chikkaballapura by his office in a release.
Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 has begun in the state, Sudhakar said cases are increasing in several parts, and people should be vigilant and ensure that COVID protocol is followed.
"People not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised.Functions and gatherings should be avoided for next two months," he added.
Further stating that from April 1, vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years, the minister said, "this will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free."
He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
