Karnataka High Court tells Centre to increase daily oxygen supply of state

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state of Karnataka to 1200 MT per day amid the COVID-19 crisis.
"We direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day from the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT," directed the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar after analysing the situation created due to the pandemic in Karnataka.
"In these circumstances, we have no option but to issue a mandatory direction to the Government of India to again consider representation made by the state government, on April 30. We direct the state government to immediately submit a representation to the Government of India, with a projected estimate of oxygen for next one week. Representation shall be considered by the Government of India, within four days. Till representation is considered, we direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day, with immediate effect said divisional bench," the bench observed.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise dangerously in Karnataka, five cabinet ministers have been appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to manage the pandemic in the state.While Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will manage oxygen supply, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan will be in charge of Remdesivir, other COVID-related drugs and human resource management.Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue minister R Ashok have been given charge of bed availability and bed-related issues in medical colleges, private and government hospitals.
