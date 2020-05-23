Karnataka, J&K and Mizoram make quarantine mandatory for air travellers

Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir governments will ask incoming air travellers to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of 7-14 days to check the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic flight operations will resume on Monday after two months suspension. The civil aviation ministry in it's order on Thursday had said that passengers will have to adhere to health protocols of destination states.

The government released it's standard operating procedure for inter state travel on Friday evening. As per the norms returnees from high prevalence states ( Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh) coming via road, rail or air should be kept in institutional quarantine for a period of seven days and after their Covid test comes out negative they should be sent for home quarantine for another seven days.

An exemption will be given to pregnant women, children below ten years and passengers above 80 years. In special circumstances businessmen visiting the state for urgent work like bids or auctions would be exempted from quarantine on production of negative Covid-19 report.

Passengers returning from other low prevalence states should be qkeer to follow 14 days of home quarantine, the order said.

Jammu & Kashmir government too will require incoming passengers by road, rail and air to undergo a Covid-19 test and administrative quarantine for till the test result is negative.

Passengers flying to will have to obtain prior permission of the state government for air travel and have to undergo a Covid test on arrival and mandatory quarantine for fourteen days.