Karnataka Police file chargesheet against Mehul Choksi in Bengaluru

Police had registered an FIR against Choksi in 2015 based on a complaint by city-based jeweller Hari Prasad

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The Karnataka Police has filed a charge sheet against Mehul Choksi, an accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, in a court in Bengaluru in connection with a Rs 91.1 million cheating case registered against him in 2015.

The charge sheet against Choksi was filed before the First Additional Chief Metropolitant Magistrate court on August 7, IGP (Economic Offences) Hemant Nimbalkar told PTI on Thursday.

Police had registered an FIR against Choksi in 2015 based on a complaint by city-based jeweller Hari Prasad, he said.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Choksi, who is now in Antigua, police said.
 

In his complaint, Prasad has claimed that Choksi, Managing Director of Gitanjali Gems, cheated him of Rs 91.1 million which included his investment.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of around Rs 140 billion.

India is looking to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country.
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 23:28 IST

