Karnataka private hospitals told to reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
As COVID-19 cases surge, the Karnataka government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for the novel coronavirus patients as was done during the first wave, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Sudhakar said the private hospitals have been advised to vacate beds occupied by non-COVID patients who do not require hospitalisation and reserve the same for COVID-19 patients.
"The private hospitals have agreed to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients within a week. Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and COVID care centres. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals," the Minister said.
Regarding the shortage of Remdesivir, Sudhakar said drug companies have stopped its production.
"We need this drug. Private hospitals have complained of the medicine not being available in the market. We will discuss the issue with the drug controller and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates," said Dr Sudhakar.
To a question on the availability of equipment, he said the government has taken measures to ensure sufficient quantities of ventilators and oxygen.
If required, industrial oxygen would be used, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU