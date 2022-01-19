Karnataka records 41,457 new Covid cases, positivity rate over 22%

-
-
Karnataka on Tuesday logged 41,457 new Covid cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 22.30 per cent, as per the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
There were 8,353 discharges of recovered patients.
Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that as per the report of experts, the state might see as many as 1.2 lakh Covid cases every day at the peak of the pandemic, and 80,000 at the best. "The cases will decrease by the second or third week of February," he said.
The state's total active cases on Tuesday stood at 2,50,381. There are 766 Omicron cases and 2,956 Delta cases in the state. Bengaluru Urban recorded 25,595 new cases against 4,514 discharges and seven deaths.
Mysuru district (1,848) recorded the most number of cases after Bengaluru, followed by Hassan (1,739), Tumakuru (1,731), Bengaluru Rural (1,116), and Dakshina Kannada (1,058).
A 13-year-old girl from Chitradurga and 16-year-old girl from Mysuru were among the 20 persons who succumbed.
More than 1.85 lakh tests have been conducted across the state in the last 24 hours.
