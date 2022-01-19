Bihar registers 4,551 new Covid-19 cases and four fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Patna resident becomes first to be afflicted with Omicron in Bihar
Bihar reports 1,659 new Covid cases, highest single day spike in 6 months
Bihar approves ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid
Laggard Bihar ranks 4th among states in providing tap water in rural areas
Demand for caste-based census growing, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
-
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,95,203 on Tuesday as 4,551 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,025 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 12,145, it said.
Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 1,218, which is 183 more than the previous day. The fresh fatalities were recorded in Patna, Gaya and Nalanda.
The state now has 33,883 active cases, while 7,49,175 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,786 in the last 24 hours.
A total of 6.38 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.54 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU