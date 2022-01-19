Bihar registers 4,551 new Covid-19 cases and four fresh fatalities

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,95,203 on Tuesday as 4,551 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,025 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 12,145, it said.

Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 1,218, which is 183 more than the previous day. The fresh fatalities were recorded in Patna, Gaya and Nalanda.

The state now has 33,883 active cases, while 7,49,175 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,786 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6.38 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.54 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added.

