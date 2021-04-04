Karnataka relaxes curbs on gyms, allows 50% occupancy till Apr 20

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka conducts over 100,000 Covid-19 tests in a day, eyes 150,000
Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases
Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000
10 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka, says minister
Karnataka reimposes restrictions to check surging Covid-19 cases
-
The Karnataka government on
Sunday relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20.
The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.
A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.
"Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.
He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and provision of hand sanitiser.
The order said equipment should be sanitised after every use.
If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU