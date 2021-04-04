Karnataka reports 4,553 fresh coronavirus infections, 15 deaths

-
-
Karnataka on Sunday logged
4,553 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 10,15,155 and 12,625 respectively, the health department said.
According to a department bulletin, so far 9,63,419 people were discharged cumulatively, including 2,060 today.
There were 39,092 active cases which includes 331 in the ICU, the department added.
Bengaluru urban district accounted for 2,787 fresh infections and eight deaths.The city has reported 4,47,031 infections and 4,649 deaths till date, while the active cases stood at 28,098.
Mysuru reported 260 cases today, Kalaburagi 170, Bengaluru Rural 155, Bidar 147, Tumakuru 107, Hassan 104 and Dharwad 100.
Cases were also reported in Ballari, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir and Uttara Kannada.
Other than Bengaluru, three fatalities have been reported in Kalaburagi, two in Dharwad and one each in Hassan and Tumakuru.
There were 1,18,933 tests done on Sunday including 1,19,881 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.19 crore, the department added.
