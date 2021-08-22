Karnataka reports 1,350 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs

The Covid positivity rate has taken a nosedive in Bengaluru with 260 positive cases being reported against 374 recoveries and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 1,350 new Covid cases were reported in Karnataka with 18 deaths and 1,648 recoveries. The numbers here also show the decreasing trend.

The number of total active cases stood at 7,797 in Bengaluru. A total of 22 children within the age group of 0 to 9 years and 22 of the age group of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.

The numbers of micro containment zones stood at 127. Bengaluru stood second to New Delhi in terms of positive cases (12,34,769), recoveries (12,11,014) and deaths (15,958) among metropolitan cities of the country.

As many as 41,984 persons were vaccinated and the positivity rate stood at 0.52 per cent. Active rate registered was 0.63 per cent, recovery rate stood at 98.08 per cent.

The positivity rate for the state stood at 0.85 per cent, while case fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala recorded the highest number of positive cases (320) in the state. Udupi (177), Mysuru (102), Hassan (101), Tumakuru (68), Kodagu (63) districts followed next.

Yadgir, Haveri, Raichur which are considered the most backward districts, recorded zero cases.

