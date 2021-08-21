Kerala records 17,106 fresh Covid-19 infections, 83 fatalities

Kerala reported 17,106 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 38,03,903 and the toll to 19,428.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday--2,558, followed by Kozhikode with 2,236 and Thrissur with 2,027.

"Out of those found infected today, 53 reached the state from outside while 16,136 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 838 are yet to be traced. Seventy nine health workers are also among the infected,"



health minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 96,481 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,01,70,011.

The test positivity rate stood at 17.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, 20,846 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 36,05,480.

Currently, there are 1,78,462 people under treatment in the state.

There are 414 wards in 74 local self government bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above eight per cent



The government has said that there will be strict restrictions in these areas.

