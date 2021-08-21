Kerala records 17,106 fresh Covid-19 infections, 83 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Kerala reported 17,106 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 38,03,903 and the toll to 19,428.
Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday--2,558, followed by Kozhikode with 2,236 and Thrissur with 2,027.
"Out of those found infected today, 53 reached the state from outside while 16,136 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 838 are yet to be traced. Seventy nine health workers are also among the infected,"
health minister Veena George said in a release.
She said 96,481 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,01,70,011.
The test positivity rate stood at 17.73 per cent.
Meanwhile, 20,846 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 36,05,480.
Currently, there are 1,78,462 people under treatment in the state.
There are 414 wards in 74 local self government bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above eight per cent
The government has said that there will be strict restrictions in these areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU